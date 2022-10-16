Tom Banks is in line for a Wallabies comeback after being named in the Australian squad for the upcoming spring tour.
The departing Brumby suffered a gruesome broken arm in the opening Test against England in July.
Banks made his return to the field via Australia A on their recent tour of Japan and despite signing with the Honda Heat, he remains a crucial part of Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's plans.
The 28-year-old's return comes amid a number of tweaks to the squad for the northern hemisphere tour.
Michael Hooper will make his comeback after stepping away from the Wallabies set up in August for personal reasons.
Brumby James Slipper will continue as captain as Hooper is reintegrated into the side.
"To have Michael back in the group is massive for our team on and off the field and we'll continue to make sure that he has the support around him he needs," Rennie said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Among the other new faces are Ned Hannigan, Will Skelton, Sam Talakai, Ben Donaldson and Mark Nawaqanitawase.
As expected, Noah Lolesio and Bernard Foley have been named, with the tour to play a crucial role in determining Australia's flyhalf for next year's World Cup.
The Brumbies again dominate the squad, with the likes of Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost and Nic White all part of the touring party.
The Wallabies will play five games in consecutive weeks, starting with a clash with Scotland before dates with France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.
"We've got a massive opportunity over the next five matches to test ourselves against some of the best teams in the world and string together some performances that our supporters are proud of back home in Australia," Rennie said.
"It's been really pleasing to continue to get game time into our players through the Australia A program and a number of those guys have been rewarded for their form with selection in the squad."
Allan Alaalatoa (28, ACT Brumbies, 60 Tests)
Tom Banks (28, ACT Brumbies, 20 Tests)
Jock Campbell (27, Queensland Reds, uncapped)
Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)
Folau Fainga'a (27, ACT Brumbies, 33 Tests)
Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 4 Tests)
Bernard Foley (32, Kubota Spears, 73 Tests)
Matt Gibbon (27, Melbourne Rebels, 2 Tests)
Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 5 Tests)
Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)
Jake Gordon (29, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests)
Ned Hanigan (27, NSW Waratahs, 25 Tests)
Reece Hodge (28, Melbourne Rebels, 60 Tests)
Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, 6 Tests)
Michael Hooper (30, NSW Waratahs, 121 Tests)
Len Ikitau (24, ACT Brumbies, 21 Tests)
Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 18 Tests)
Noah Lolesio (22, ACT Brumbies, 14 Tests)
Lachlan Lonergan (23, ACT Brumbies, 6 Tests)
Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 18 Tests)
Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 8 Tests)
Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)
Cadeyrn Neville (33, ACT Brumbies, 3 Tests)
Hunter Paisami (24, Queensland Reds, 20 Tests)
Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 22 Tests)
Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 27 Tests)
David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, 7 Tests)
Tom Robertson (28, Western Force, 27 Tests)
Pete Samu (30, ACT Brumbies, 28 Tests)
Will Skelton (30, Stade Rochelais ,21 Tests)
James Slipper (c) (33, ACT Brumbies, 123 Tests)
Sam Talakai (31, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)
Taniela Tupou (26, Queensland Reds, 43 Tests)
Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 27 Tests)
Nic White (32, ACT Brumbies, 56 Tests)
Tom Wright (25, ACT Brumbies, 18 Tests)
Wallabies v Scotland, Sunday 30 October, 3:30am AEDT at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Wallabies v France, Sunday 6 November, 7:00am AEDT at Stade de France, Paris
Wallabies v Italy, Sunday 13 November, 12:00am AEDT at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence
Wallabies v Ireland, Sunday 20 November, 7:00am AEDT at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Wallabies v Wales, Sunday 27 November, 2:15am AEDT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.