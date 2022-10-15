The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The leading contenders to be next Australian cricket captain

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 15 2022 - 5:28am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thunder captain Rachael Haynes said this WBBL will definitely be her last. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes expects the next skipper of the women's cricket team would come from the raft of state and WBBL leaders in the side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.