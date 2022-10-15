The leading contenders to be next Australian cricket captain

Former Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes expects the next skipper of the women's cricket team would come from the raft of state and WBBL leaders in the side.
Alyssa Healy (NSW Breakers), Jess Jonassen (Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat), Tahlia McGrath (Adelaide Strikers) and Megan Schutt (South Australia Scorpions) all captain domestically making them ideal candidates for the top job.
Having announced her retirement, Haynes doesn't want her final WBBL campaign to be all about her - instead she wanted to leave a successful and competitive Sydney Thunder behind.
Shortly after Australian captain Meg Lanning announced she'd have an indefinite break from the game, Haynes announced her own retirement.
The Thunder's WBBL clash against the Perth Scorchers at Blacktown on Sunday is part of her final campaign.
Haynes quashed any chance of her backflipping on her retirement plans, stating something extraordinary would need to happen for her to carry on.
Her departure and Lanning's absence has left a leadership void at the top of the women's game, but Haynes was confident there were a raft of options to take over the captaincy if needed.
Given Australia's next game isn't until they play Pakistan in January - including a Twenty20 International at Manuka Oval on January 29 - there's plenty of time for Lanning to return.
"I've been hesitant to anoint anyone in particular, but one thing I would say is there's a great selection of leaders in that group," Haynes told The Canberra Times.
"And quite a few players in that environment too who have experienced either leading their state team or leading a WBBL club.
"Whoever it is will definitely be well credentialled and very well supported."
The Thunder captain said she had a top group of young talent, including ACT Meteors allrounder Olivia Porter, and was excited by their potential in combination with a group of internationals like South Africa's hard-hitting Chloe Tryon.
It was helping the Thunder emerge as a WBBL contender that was at the top of her to-do list - rather than worrying about a fairytale finish for herself.
Haynes also downplayed the chance of her carrying on if she had a stunning final Big Bash campaign.
"Although last year we didn't quite have the campaign we wanted, missing finals, this year it's very much part of our agenda and we want to make sure we're at the business end of the season," she said.
"This will be my last domestic tournament in Australia and it feels nice to be able to play cricket for NSW and the Sydney Thunder.
"Although I don't really want it to be all about me, I'm really looking forward to having that opportunity and finishing my career at home.
"I'm pretty clear this will be my last summer in Australia. It would have to be pretty compelling to continue on."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
