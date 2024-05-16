Ex-cop can return to hospital of doctor he allegedly threatened to 'kill'

A former police officer can now return to the hospital of a doctor and staff he allegedly threatened to "kill", following a variation of his bail conditions.
"I'm going to do that thing that happened in Sydney at the church. I'm going to kill that doctor, his family, his kids and his staff," Dragutin Rajak allegedly said last month about Canberra Hospital workers.
The 65-year-old is yet to enter pleas to threatening to act with intent to cause public alarm and resisting public territory officials.
Police documents previously tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court allege Rajak, while at a nursing home in Red Hill, became angry about his mother's medical care at the hospital.
His alleged threatening comments appeared to reference the recent stabbing of a bishop and priest in Sydney. They also came just four days after the fatal Bondi Junction attack.
Prosecutor Archita Sreekumar opposed the bail variation application which sought to remove a condition preventing Rajak from attending the hospital.
"To ensure the safety of everyone working at Canberra Hospital," she said.
A defence lawyer told the court his client wanted to be able to visit his sick mother at the hospital.
Magistrate Jane Campbell ultimately granted the variation and said Rajak, a former AFP officer of 34 years, "clearly knows the system".
A bail condition preventing the man from assaulting or harassing hospital staff remains in place.
"You know the consequences if there is any breach of these bail conditions. You'll be back before these courts pretty quickly," Ms Campbell said.
"I hope that whatever emotional stuff driving your behaviour on that day, you've got to develop some strategy about how to deal with that anger."
When police found Rajak at Canberra Hospital on the day of the alleged threats, he told officers he was trying to obtain the details of the doctors who treated his mother in order to lodge a complaint or pursue legal action.
"Police formed the belief that the defendant had an irrational fixation on hospital staff," police documents said.
Officers believed "given the circumstances that he was likely to attempt to inflict serious harm to a person".
Rajak was carrying a multitool which included "several edged knife-like blades" and which he refused to part with. He provided police identification which "did not resemble a contemporaneous AFP badge".
While being frisked, Rajak told police: "I said what was I left to do, do I have to do what was done in Sydney."
He is then alleged to have resisted arrest and told officers: "If you try to handcuff me, I will be violent."
