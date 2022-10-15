Noah Lolesio will have two weeks to convince Wallabies coaches he deserves to be the No.1 flyhalf choice for the spring tour after being forced to bide his time for almost four months.
Lolesio will be named in the Wallabies touring squad alongside a host of ACT Brumbies regulars on Sunday ahead of a five-match trip to Europe.
Tom Banks is in contention for a recall after making a successful comeback from a broken arm, but Darcy Swain will be left out and only called to Europe if required when his six-week suspension ends.
The Wallabies will assemble in Queensland this week to start preparations for the first game against Scotland on October 30 and Lolesio is a definite in alongside veteran playmaker Bernard Foley.
How the pair are used will be up to coach Dave Rennie, who appears reluctant to hand the reins to 22-year-old Lolesio over the past two years.
Lolesio has played just a handful of games in the past four months due to Rennie's selection choices and some concussion issues.
There is a thought that the Wallabies need to use the spring tour to experiment with potential World Cup combinations to give coaches clarity about which players can be tournament stars next year.
Foley is a known Test quantity with World Cup experience, but Lolesio is only just starting his career and needs international game time to continue his development.
Foley played well in his Wallabies comeback during the Rugby Championship and his Japanese club has agreed to release him for four of the five European Tests.
But taking Lolesio to Europe and not giving him a chance to play would rob him of a full pre-season in Canberra before the World Cup and arguable set him back rather than propelling him forward.
Brumbies coach and World Cup-winning flyhalf Stephen Larkham hopes the Wallabies will use Lolesio wisely.
"It's a great opportunity for combinations and regular minutes on the tour," Larkham said.
"I thought Bernard played exceptionally well when he came back and he has a lot of experience.
"But I think it would be a chance for Noah to build on his experience. That's not my decision, the Wallabies coaches will make that call.
"It would be great to see Noah selected and I know there have been various valid reasons throughout the Rugby Championships.
"But I think this is a great opportunity for him to get the game time, concentrate on what he needs to do and make sure he has an understanding of what he needs to deliver to the team."
The Wallabies could also welcome back Michael Hooper, who hasn't played since the series against England.
Hooper stood down from Test duties to focus on his mental health before the first game of the Rugby Championship in Argentina.
Brumbies prop James Slipper moved into the captaincy role for the next six Tests, but it's unclear how Rennie will structure his leadership group for the tour if Hooper is available.
Japan-bound Banks could also be set for a return as he attempts to put himself in the World Cup frame despite leaving Australian rugby.
Banks decided to end his time at the Brumbies to sign a lucrative deal in Japan, putting his Wallabies ambitions in jeopardy after he was overlooked for World Cup selection in 2019.
He broke his arm in the first Test against England in July, but Rennie wanted him to tour with Australia A with a view to using him at fullback on the spring tour.
No one has grabbed the fullback spot in Banks' absence, leaving Rennie to mull the departing Brumbies star or Queensland's Jock Campbell as options.
"In an ideal cycle you're trying not to experiment in the lead up to a World Cup," Larkham said.
"Both training and during the games this year ... it's kind of simulation for what they will be facing at the World Cup in Europe at a similar time.
"It's been a really disruptive year with the amount of injuries in the Wallabies squad, they haven't been able to have a consistent team and they've been in and out of camp. This is a good chance for them to be together and develop."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
