The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

WNBL: Alex Bunton's trial game absence explained as 'amazing' US recruit Dekeiya Cohen thrills Canberra Capitals fans

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated October 15 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra recruit Dekeiya Cohen will be a highlight for the Capitals' offense this season. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Capitals have uncovered a gem in American recruit Dekeiya Cohen, and that should give supporters confidence for a strong WNBL season ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.