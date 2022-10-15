The Capitals have uncovered a gem in American recruit Dekeiya Cohen, and that should give supporters confidence for a strong WNBL season ahead.
The 1.88 metre-tall forward strutted her stuff to the tune of a team-high 18 points in front of a vocal crowd at Tuggeranong on Friday night for the Capitals' pre-season trial game against the Sydney Flames.
Though the Capitals narrowly lost 77-76, much to the delight of new coach Kristen Veal the feeling was that the team won over more than a few fans, giving a taste of what to expect when the season starts on November 4 against the Bendigo Spirit.
"The game hit a lot of things that we wanted to hit," Veal told The Canberra Times.
"It was a really great crowd, and the game was close which made it really entertaining.
"We gained confidence and belief in who we are, and our style of play, so winning or losing by one point isn't relevant with what we're trying to achieve."
Cohen's top-scoring effort, closely followed by Brittany Smart with 16 points, was an opportunity for their more experienced players to get some minutes.
It's clear Cohen will be a highlight for the Capitals' offense this season, which is pleasing for Veal who played a key role in recruiting the South Carolina product.
"We were able to bring her off and give her information and she came back on and showed she is just a sponge," Veal gushed.
"She has a real joy and competitiveness. You can see anytime that we compete, she's going to bring an amazing energy.
"She's been great from the get-go and I'm so glad that she got some reward.
"She's a great role model. She just wants to get on, have a crack, and get it done. I think she was just super stoked to be playing and finding ways to help the team."
Veteran Alex Bunton will be rested for the pre-season trials to prevent aggravating any previous knee complaints, but Veal said the centre was not holding back in training.
"We want to give her a bit more of a break," Veal explained. "She was retired, so it would be foolish not to be respectful of that.
"She feels great, no pain, we're just being smart."
Behind closed doors the Capitals will have another trial on Saturday, where their two development recruits Abby Solway and Chloe Tugliach will get game-time.
Other than a minor cramp to Gemma Potter, the Capitals pulled up healthy from the first pre-season hit-out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.