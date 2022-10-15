The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New Zealand pick Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad ahead Canberra Raiders teammate Sebastian Kris

By George Clarke
Updated October 15 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will start at centre in New Zealand's World Cup opener. (Stuart Walmsley/AAP PHOTOS)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has beaten Canberra teammate Sebastian Kris to a starting centre spot for New Zealand's opening Rugby League World Cup game against Lebanon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.