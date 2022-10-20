The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Scott Morrison government blew targets to get young people out of nursing homes, Bill Shorten says

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has accused the former of shifting its targets for getting younger people of nursing homes. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Targets to keep younger disabled people out of nursing homes were missed under the Coalition, the Labor government says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.