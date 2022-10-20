The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Breaking

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe resigns from party's leadership team over revelations she dated ex-bikie boss while on parliamentary committee

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lidia Thorpe was in an undisclosed relationship with a former bikie boss. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has resigned from the party's leadership team over revelations she was in an undisclosed relationship with an ex-bikie boss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.