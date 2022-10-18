The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Federal ICAC whistleblowers 'will remain silent' without stronger protections: lawyer

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieran Pender, senior lawyer at Human Rights Law Centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

Whistleblower protections put forward in the federal government's national anti-corruption watchdog do not go far enough and could deter people from coming forward with possible misconduct, a human rights lawyer has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.