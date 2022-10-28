It's a question that can be specifically answered only by individual kids and their parents but given the ongoing popularity of spooky stories aimed at young audiences, the thrill of fear - in certain ways, under controlled circumstances - is real, and fun. We could theorise about matters like how such films help kids handle scary stuff in real life or turn them into weirdos but with Halloween coming up, let's look at some possibilities for spooky - but not too scary - family viewing. Obviously parents will be the best judges of what their kids can, and should, see and at what age.

