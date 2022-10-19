The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Chief Minister Andrew Barr rejects calls to condemn Katy Gallagher over housing debt

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition housing spokesman Mark Parton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor and Greens members of the Legislative Assembly have agreed to continue communicating with federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher to advocate for the waiving of the ACT's historic housing debt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.