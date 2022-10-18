The Canberra Times
Mark Parton to call on party leaders to condemn Katy Gallagher over housing debt comments

By Lucy Bladen
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
Opposition housing spokesman Mark Parton will move a motion in the Assembly calling on party leaders to condemn federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher over comments made about the ACT's historic housing debt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Liberals will call on Chief Minister Andrew Barr to condemn "in the strongest terms" federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher over after she said the Commonwealth was not in a position to waive the ACT's $100 million historic housing debt.

