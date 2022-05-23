The Canberra Times
Andrew Barr to push federal Labor government to waive Canberra's $100 million housing debt

Updated May 23 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:50am
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Discussions with the newly-elected federal Labor government about waiving the territory's $100 million-plus housing debt are "on the agenda", but ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr avoided weighing in on the likelihood of such a move under the Albanese government.

