ACT public servants tell researchers they need a good reason to work from the office

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:40am
The ACT government's London Circuit offices. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT public servants do not like being told to come to the office for mandated attendance days without a purpose for turning up, and have strong negative perceptions of their offices' hot desking model.

