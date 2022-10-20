The federal Coalition has warned the Australian War Memorial council not to recognise the frontier wars.
Opposition spokesman on veterans affairs Barnaby Joyce said the Coalition was "open-minded" about the appointment of former Labor leader Kim Beazley to the War Memorial council, but warned Mr Beazley against making any non-partisan decisions.
Mr Beazley will replace council chairman Dr Brendan Nelson for three years as he leaves Australia to head up Boeing International in London.
After Dr Nelson leaves in November, the council will elect the third chairperson to run the memorial in less than 12 months - Mr Beazley is seen as a likely contender for the role.
In late September 2022, the war memorial council announced it would increase its displays on frontier wars - conflict between Europeans and Indigenous Australians beginning at colonisation.
Mr Beazley appeared to support the move, The West Australian reported.
"Most of what I'd have to say about that I would confine to the council, but I think that the current chairman [Dr Nelson] made a very good presentation on that," Mr Beazley reportedly said.
A speech Mr Beazley made at the War Memorial on Remembrance Day 2009 indicated he supported more recognition of the frontier wars.
"There needs to be, on the basis of consultation with the Indigenous people, the creation of interpretation centres and memorials to give more recognition to the frontier wars. That is not part of ANZAC Day but there is room for other commemoration," he said.
A media statement from Mr Joyce's office said: "the Liberal and Nationals would strongly oppose any moves that could put the Australian War Memorial at the centre of partisan political debate."
Two former Liberal leaders, Mr Nelson and Tony Abbott, are currently members of the council.
"The Coalition remains open-minded that the federal government has appointed Mr Beazley on this basis and, in so doing, we wish him well," Mr Joyce said.
"The War Memorial is a place where we recognise those who made the sacrifice against a common enemy.
"There are other Australians who have laid down their lives for our nation; and are remembered in separate places to the War Memorial."
Mr Joyce said conflicts that occurred within Australia should be remembered at the proposed new Ngurra facility.
The Coalition government committed $316.5 million to the Ngurra Cultural Precinct in the Parliamentary Triangle, which would include a national resting place, learning centre and a new base for AIATSIS.
Some Ngunnawal elders have told The Canberra Times they were not consulted on the precinct.
Mr Beazley was a defence minister from 1984 to 1990, earning him the nickname "Bomber Beazley", and has also served as an Australian ambassador to Washington and the governor of Western Australia.
Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said Mr Beazley had a lifelong passion for the military.
Former Liberal PM Tony Abbott also welcomed the appointment.
"[He brings] a deep understanding of the special contribution our veterans have made to the nation, developed over his lifelong commitment to Australia and the Defence Force," Mr Abbot said.
Mr Beazley will join the War Memorial at a tumultuous time.
The budget of the site's controversial expansion has blown out, with the Coalition government granting an extra $50 million for the revamp in 2022.
The council has 13 members which meet up four times a year.
In the first meeting after Dr Nelson leaves, the council will elect a new chairperson.
Dr Nelson was appointed as chair in April 2022, succeeding Kerry Stokes who ran the council for more than six years.
There has been a recent push for veterans to make up most of the council.
The heads of the navy, army and air force are ex-officio members, while six others have served.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
