The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

National biodiversity market discussed during first environment ministers meeting since federal election

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A national scheme to pay landholders for protecting biodiversity will form part of discussions when environment ministers meet for the first time since the federal election on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.