The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Amanda McKenzie | Why athletes refusing their jerseys is changing the tide for climate

By Amanda McKenzie
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Cummins publicly raised ethical objections to gas giant Alinta's $40 million sponsorship contract with the Australian cricket team. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Last week, at a Climate and Energy Summit, I told Australia's top CEOs and business executives that 'soon, the social license of gas will be obliterated'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.