Shergold and his team, for example, have a good argument that the risk of morbidity and mortality of school children was to be on the low side compared with the risk to some vulnerable groups. On balance they think it was wrong to close schools. And they make a great point about what school children have lost, educationally, socially and, in mental health terms, from a year of disruption. These are arguments that persuaded Treasury bureaucrats and leader-writers at The Australian. Yet the decision to close schools turned on a lot more than an assessment of the risk to children. Dan Andrews did not close schools because he was indifferent to these considerations. He was worried about the risk to teachers and to parents who brought their children to school each day. He considered that keeping schools open created hundreds of incubators from which the virus could gather a critical mass, including among the symptomless, then spread out to other people, including the vulnerable. He was also following advice, even if, as we now know, and suspected all along, that "independent" medical advice, for Commonwealth and state leaders was always tailored towards whatever the recipient wanted to hear. Sometimes, as with Commonwealth advice against wearing facemasks, the advice was wrong and caused deaths, however much it suited the political interests of the Commonwealth at that moment.