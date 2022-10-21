The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Icon Water prices set to increase next year

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotter Dam is one of the major assets managed by Icon Water. Picture supplied

Households are expected to fork out an extra $50 in annual water and sewerage charges from July next year, under Icon Water's proposed service charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.