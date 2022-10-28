During those fabulous lockdown days, they commenced a project which led to this exhibition. Dowden's friend taught her about photography as they connected with each other on screens. Conversation and friendship created Even When I'm Sleeping - just six photographic prints but accompanied by a delightful audio track that can be listened to through provided headphones or, better still, on your smart phone as you stand before each image. The audio can also be listened to again later as you contemplate the story you have seen and heard.