The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Susan Scott receives Blaise Pascal medal from European Academy of Science

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Susan Scott hopes her internaitonal recognition helps inspire the next-generation of female scientists and researchers in Australia and globally. Picture by Tracey Nearmy

Twenty five years ago gravitational wave advancements happened overseas, now Australian scientists are playing a pivotal role in a field with potential to unlock the secrets of the universe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Susan Scott receives Blaise Pascal medal from European Academy of Science

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Susan Scott hopes her internaitonal recognition helps inspire the next-generation of female scientists and researchers in Australia and globally. Picture by Tracey Nearmy

Twenty five years ago gravitational wave advancements happened overseas, now Australian scientists are playing a pivotal role in a field with potential to unlock the secrets of the universe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.