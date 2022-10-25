Australian spies are monitoring anti-vaccination and anti-government conspiracy theorists, ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess says.
The agency is concerned about a minority of "violent" protesters, Mr Burgess said in ASIO's 2021-22 Annual Report.
Some self-described sovereign citizens, people who believe they are exempt from Australian law, came to Canberra to protest in 2021.
These ongoing protests, known by the Australian Federal Police as Operation Hawker, cost the police nearly $2 million.
While most protestors were peaceful, some used violence, Mr Burgess said.
"In some cases protesters advocated the use of violence, and in a smaller number of cases, they used violence - the factors that trigger ASIO's interest," he wrote.
"Over the last year we have seen an increase in the willingness of a minority of protesters to adopt violence as a tactic including attacking police, damaging property, or inciting others to do so."
While some people understood to hold anti-sovereign beliefs have been charged over a December 2021 fire at Old Parliament House, none have been convicted.
While the report said ASIO's top priority had turned from terrorism to foreign interference, they are still concerned about "no warning" attacks.
"Our greatest concern continues to be the threat of a terrorist attack undertaken by a single individual or a small group-irrespective of their specific ideology," Mr Burgess said.
"Such attacks are difficult to detect and can occur with little to no warning."
He said a terrorist attack in Australia would likely involve "readily-acquired weapons" like knives, cars, explosives or firearms.
"We have seen increased interest in new technologies, including 3D printed firearms and more complex attack methodologies," Mr Burgess said.
COVID-19 has caused a rise in "specific-issue motivated violent extremism", Mr Burgess said.
"The COVID-19 lockdowns provided more opportunity for isolated Australians to be exposed to online extremist or conspiracy theory messaging and misinformation," he said.
"Angry, alienated individuals and groups were being driven by a range of grievances, including anti-vaccination agendas, conspiracy theories and anti-government sovereign citizen beliefs."
