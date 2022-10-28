The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: The Woman King stars Viola Davis in an action-packed historical drama

By Jane Freebury
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Woman King. M, 135 minutes. Four stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.