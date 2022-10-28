For me, someone underwhelmed by the superhero shtick unless the characters have a few dimensions and the tone is tongue-in-cheek, this movie has so much more going for it. The Woman King was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens. The screenplay was developed from a story that Stevens wrote with that interesting actress Maria Bello. Other key creatives were also women, cinematographer Polly Morgan and editor Terilyn A. Shropshire, while a commanding Viola Davis, the recipient of many acting awards and nominations, leads the cast.