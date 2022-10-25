The community has been urged to hang up on robocalls claiming to be from Canberra Health Services, as a new scam circulates.
A Canberra Health Services spokesperson said people were receiving robocalls from a number that appears to be associated with the organisation. Recipients are being asked to call another number to pay a debt over the phone.
"If you receive one of these calls, please hang up. Do not make any payment or provide any personal information," the spokesperson said.
"We do not make robocalls."
This matter has been reported to authorities, including the Australian Cyber Security Centre.
It comes after new data shows one quarter of Australians are being targeted by scammers multiple times a week.
Last month $42.7 million was lost to scammers, taking the total to $336 million so far this year, according to data from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Scamwatch.
This year's losses are already four per cent higher than the $323 million lost during 2021.
For information about protecting yourself from scams, visit scamwatch.gov.au.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
