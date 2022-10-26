Japanese outlets Taki and Inari have been named as the first venues in the Tiger Lane precinct - and the opening date has been scheduled for early November.
Inspired by the hawker centres of Asia and spanning 2000 square metres, Tiger Lane will feature 12 dining outlets and bars in the Canberra Centre, showcasing the cuisine of countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Thailand.
The menu creation is led by former Sake chef Shaun Presland, who's been giving us a taste of what's to come in the test kitchen which offers dinner Thursday to Saturday.
"We're so thrilled to finally open the doors to one of the most exciting food experiences in Australia," Presland says.
"Tiger lane will up the ante of the food scene in Canberra, with unique and notable venues at every corner, the diverse offering is sure to have something for everybody."
Launching in early November, the first venue to open is Taki. With interiors inspired by the imaginative Japanese film Spirited Away, Taki is divided into three spaces, featuring a topographic tatami to the left of the restaurant, a kitchen surrounded by the fresh produce in the centre, and to the right, the main dining room.
Panels of pine timber and stone finishes define the mood in the dining spaces, with sets of mirrors along the walls that merge the boundaries.
On one side of the restaurant, tatami mats will provide a traditional dining space with a focus on elevated hotpots, while the main dining room shifts focus to yakiniku cooked over charcoal, with local and imported wagyu - all complemented by a contemporary Japanese a la carte menu. Hotpots on the menu include: gyushiki, wagyu shabu shabu hot pot; yose nabe, seafood lovers hotpot; and chankonabe, a chicken and seafood hotpot.
Opening soon after is Inari, an authentic Japanese restaurant that will pay homage to 1960's Japan.
Taking inspiration from a time when society transformed and lost constraints from tradition, Inari's layout is balanced by a restrained and nostalgic colour palette, creating a space which feels grown up and fun all at once.
The retro-futuristic-inspired venue menu will hero sushi with dishes including: the dynamite roll with seven pepper and chilli soy marinated tuna; the inari shojin roll with tofu atsuage; inari tempura roll with tuna, salmon and kingfish.
Tiger Lane will be situated in the centre's north quarter in the space once occupied by Cream and Alter Ego.
General manager of the Canberra Centre Gary Stewart said Tiger Lane will sit proudly amongst Canberra's discerning and growing list of incredible restaurants and food venues.
"Tiger Lane is introducing a host of new venues to the centre of Canberra - all with unique features and food items," he said.
"With Taki opening its doors in early November and Inari soon to follow, Canberrans and visitors alike are soon to be treated to some of the best Asian cuisine in Australia."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
