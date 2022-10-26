The Canberra Times
Tiger Lane dining precinct to open in the Canberra Centre led by Shaun Presland

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:42am
An artist's impression of Tiger Lane which is inspired by Asian hawker centres. Picture supplied

Japanese outlets Taki and Inari have been named as the first venues in the Tiger Lane precinct - and the opening date has been scheduled for early November.

Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

