Tiger Lane dining precinct to open in the Canberra Centre led by Shaun Presland

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:00am
Tiger Lane will be a vibrant precinct inspired by Asian hawker centres. Picture: Artist's render

You'll be able to travel to Asia without leaving the Canberra Centre when the all-new dining destination Tiger Lane opens later this year.

