You'll be able to travel to Asia without leaving the Canberra Centre when the all-new dining destination Tiger Lane opens later this year.
Inspired by the hawker centres of Asia and spanning 2000 square metres, Tiger Lane will feature 12 dining outlets and bars showcasing the cuisine of countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Thailand.
Advertisement
Shaun Presland, ex-culinary director for Sake and frequent MasterChef guest chef, is leading the food direction across Tiger Lane.
He will be in Canberra this week offering a taste of Tiger Lane at the Test Kitchen. It will be open for a $85pp set menu (with a $59pp beverage matching), from 6-9pm, Friday to Saturday, August 25-27. Going forward the kitchen will open Thursdays to Saturdays.
The Test Kitchen will also offer cooking classes, private events and tastings before the official opening.
Presland has had a resounding effect on the Japanese dining scene in Australia, establishing seven Japanese restaurants across three states since 2000, and has returned from London to oversee the development of this exciting new food precinct.
"Tiger Lane is and will be one of the most exciting food experiences in Australia," he said.
"When I first heard about it, I knew I needed to be involved. We're currently working on the menus and can't wait to get the first venue at Tiger Lane open soon."
READ MORE:
Tiger Lane will be situated in the centre's north quarter in the space once occupied by Cream and Alter Ego.
General manager of the Canberra Centre Gary Stewart said the centre was the ideal location for such a project.
"Tiger Lane is such an incredible concept to be bringing to life and to be able to have someone of Shaun's calibre leading the food direction is a dream," he said.
When Tiger Lane opens, the individual venues will appeal to surrounding office workers, local residents and serious foodies. A mix of individual restaurants, bars and authentic hawker-like stalls, the precinct will be brimming with vibrant neon lights, informal seating and the energy that is synonymous with Asian cuisine.
The space has been designed by Interior Life (the team behind celebrated venues such as Bang Bang) and director Tomas Scerbo said they had one vision in mind.
"We envisioned Tiger Lane to be an urban strip, a piece of town, a public thoroughfare for all and a journey of discovery for the people of Canberra," he said.
"It is our vision that the space should feel the way the food tastes, which translates in a vibrant, bold and varied precinct."
Advertisement
Joining Presland to run Tiger Lane are two of Australia's leading hospitality professionals. Bela Klover, ex-general manager for the Trippas White Group venues, is joining Presland will take on the role of general manager and Craig Macindoe, who is one part of restaurant consultancy company Darling Crackles and the ex-general manager of Kensington Street and Spice Alley, is heavily involved in the concepting and operational execution of Tiger Lane.
Keep an eye on social media for more information about opening dates. @tigerlane.cbr
Bookings for this weekend's test kitchen can be made at tigerlane.com.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.