Joining Presland to run Tiger Lane are two of Australia's leading hospitality professionals. Bela Klover, ex-general manager for the Trippas White Group venues, is joining Presland will take on the role of general manager and Craig Macindoe, who is one part of restaurant consultancy company Darling Crackles and the ex-general manager of Kensington Street and Spice Alley, is heavily involved in the concepting and operational execution of Tiger Lane.