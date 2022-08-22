Two Canberra venues have been recognised in the prestigious Gourmet Traveller 2023 Restaurant Awards with Bar Rochford and Onzieme listed among the national finalists.
Bar Rochford has been nominated for wine bar of the year and Onzieme has been nominated for best new restaurant.
When Louis Couttoupes opened Onzieme on the corner of Kennedy and Eyre Streets in old Kingston in October 2021 he envisioned a venue that took the idea of French bistronomy yet gave it an Australian touch.
The Gourmet Traveller citation summed it up as "Paris meets Canberra", as recognition of his ambition.
"Onzieme is less a wine bar with food than a food bar with an exceptional wine offering," the citation continued.
"Chef-owner Louis Couttoupes's snacky, shareable menu built around local goodies draws inspiration far more broadly than the venue's Parisian name might suggest, his tenure at Bar Rochford honing his ability to design the kind of food that's best served with a good drop.
"And while the wine list helpfully separates 'fun' whites and reds from the 'classic' drops, everything else about Onzieme is pure fun."
For Nick Smith and the team at Bar Rochford, the nomination is acknowledgement of the high standard the bar has maintained since it opened in 2015. The Gourmet Traveller judges said the bar has "still got it".
"One of the engineers of Canberra's current dining boom, Bar Rochford remains as excitingly, joyously relevant as it has been since its 2015 opening. Whether it's for a world-class cocktail and a plate of lobster vol-au-vents, a glass of something white, pink, orange or red with a skewer of smoked beef tongue, or a multi-course Mediterranean-tinged dining experience with an affordable bottle of something biodynamic, ascending the slim staircase to this joyous, warm space is even more transportive today than it was seven years ago," the citation read.
Gourmet Traveller editor Joanna Hunkin said the past year had continued to test the hospitality industry, as staff shortages, illness and surging produce costs present an ongoing challenge for restaurants everywhere.
"Despite this, the industry continues to serve up new, exciting and exceptional experiences, proving Australian dining is some of the most dynamic and creative in the world," she said.
"It is our great pleasure to celebrate and single out those that are flying high and bringing joy to diners across the country."
The winners will be revealed at a glamorous gala dinner at Sydney's Shell House on September 27.
Other nominations for best new restaurant included, Arkhe (SA), Di Stasio Carlton (VIC), Frui Momento (WA), Lana (NSW) Peppina (TAS), Shell House (NSW), Grill Americano (VIC) and Neil Perry's Margaret (NSW).
Bar Rochford is up against Bar Merenda (VIC), Casa (WA), Good Gilbert (SA), Paloma (QLD) and Paski Vineria Popolare (NSW).
Other shortlists in the September edition of the magazine included those for best destination dining, best new talent and restaurant personality of the year. In addition to those, a further three awards will be presented on the night for outstanding contribution to hospitality, chef of the year and the prestigious restaurant of the year.
Profiles of the award winners will be published in the October issue of Gourmet Traveller, on sale September 29, along with the 2023 Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Guide, which highlights the best dining experiences to be found in Australia in the year ahead.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
