Onzieme and Bar Rochford are finalists for the Gourmet Traveller restaurant awards 2023

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:45am
Louis Couttoupes with Tom Blakely, Nick Peterson, Jimmy Elvins and Shin Chu at Onzieme. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Two Canberra venues have been recognised in the prestigious Gourmet Traveller 2023 Restaurant Awards with Bar Rochford and Onzieme listed among the national finalists.

