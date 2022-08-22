"One of the engineers of Canberra's current dining boom, Bar Rochford remains as excitingly, joyously relevant as it has been since its 2015 opening. Whether it's for a world-class cocktail and a plate of lobster vol-au-vents, a glass of something white, pink, orange or red with a skewer of smoked beef tongue, or a multi-course Mediterranean-tinged dining experience with an affordable bottle of something biodynamic, ascending the slim staircase to this joyous, warm space is even more transportive today than it was seven years ago," the citation read.