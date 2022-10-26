The Canberra Times
Australian soldiers to join Ukraine training next year

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
October 26 2022 - 6:30pm
Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko during a visit to Bendigo's Thales manufacturing plant earlier this year. Picture by Darren Howe

The first Australian soldiers will deploy early next year as part of a multi-nation training effort to train new Ukraine troops in the UK as Russia's war campaign against its neighbour continues into a new phase.

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

Local News

