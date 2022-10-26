The first Australian soldiers will deploy early next year as part of a multi-nation training effort to train new Ukraine troops in the UK as Russia's war campaign against its neighbour continues into a new phase.
A further 30 Australian-built Bushmaster vehicles will be gifted to Ukraine in additional support to be announced by the Australian government on Thursday, bringing the total gifted to 90 vehicles.
In January 70 personnel will be deployed to the UK-run Operation Interflex that aims to train up to 10,000 Ukrainians every 120 days.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the request directly to Anthony Albanese during a phone call between the leaders earlier this month. Australia would continue to stand up for freedom and democracy, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.
"This is a not just about Ukraine's sovereignty; the brave people of Ukraine are defending international law, rules and norms," he said.
The Australian troops will not enter Ukraine itself, but deploy to training grounds in the UK along with other nations like New Zealand, Sweden and Finland.
Defence Minister Richard Marles first floated the idea Australia might join the training mission while visiting the UK earlier in September, noting the conflict had become protracted.
"Our soldiers will be part of a large training program in the United Kingdom to help prepare their Ukrainian mates for their struggle against Russia's unwarranted and unlawful aggression," Mr Marles said on Wednesday.
Australia has now pledged or provided $655 million in assistance to Ukraine, including weapons and ammunition, howitzer artillery, armoured vehicles, de-mining equipment, and drone and decoy technology.
Due to operational security, exact details of when the Bushmasters will travel into Ukraine is kept secret.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
