The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Review: Mark Van Veen and David Hempenstall's The Corner of My Eye is substantial

By Brian Rope
October 31 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Hempenstall: Untitled, 2015. Picture supplied

Mark Van Veen and David Hempenstall: The Corner of My Eye. M16 Artspace Gallery 1. Until November 6. m16artspace.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.