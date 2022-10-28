The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Tony O'Leary | Monaro benefits from strict ACT brumby policy

By Tony O'Leary
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An eastern grey kangaroo and a brumby face off in Kosciuszko National Park. Picture Getty Images

Myths and legends about feral horses and the poetry linked to them can be readily adapted to suit a local environment if The Man from Snowy River is any guide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.