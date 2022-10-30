More than 3000 punters are set to don their finest frocks, dust off their suits and head trackside as Canberra's annual Melbourne Cup Race Day returns in full force.
It will be the first Melbourne Cup Race Day at Thoroughbred Park since 2019. Last year the event was restricted to only 1000 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Nine-weeks into the job and Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce is planning the return of one of the biggest events of the year.
"There's a strong appetite for the race, we've sold out all of our hospitality areas, which is fantastic news for the club," Mr Pearce said.
"We're just hoping the weather will be kind and we can get a strong walk-up from the general public and members on the race day.
"We are hoping to have a crowd in excess of 3000 people. No matter the weather, we'll have a lot of fun."
Despite calls from the Greens to end government funding for the racing industry, Mr Pearce said the club was focused on building a stronger relationship with the community.
"We're focused on building that by showcasing some great regional wines and regional projects, and creating some deeper connections with the community," Mr Pearce said.
"We're all about strengthening our bonds with community and creating a greater social licence."
Canberra fashion icon, Sarah Kelly will be one of three judges for the fashions on the field competition.
She was the first Canberran to win fashions on the field at the Melbourne Cup in Flemington back in 2009.
Ms Kelly outlined the newest trends expected to hit race tracks across the country.
Bright colours, especially pink, are the choice of fashionistas this season.
Subverting traditionally gendered clothing is also on trend. Tailored suits for women are a expected to be a big hit come race day.
"[Spring fashion] is going down the road of not being so gender specific," Ms Kelly said.
"If a woman wants to turn up in a suit, that's fine. And if a man wants to dress up in a dress, that's all fine too."
Ms Kelly offered some advice for race-goers planning their outfit for the day. The key being attention to detail.
"We will be looking for people that have their own individual style, and have an element of elegance and are very well put together," she said.
"Headwear is probably the most important feature to be considered.
"It's spring, so we always urge people be very mindful of that. Watch out for the fabrics that you're wearing. That you're not wearing heavy leathers or felts, especially in regards to your headwear.
"Wear lighter fabrics, lighter colours and predominantly straw, feathers or other fabrics, nothing too heavy."
"It's not a cocktail event. Don't come in your cocktail dress."
She warned bare shoulders and mini skirts were not appropriate for Melbourne Cup Day fashion.
On the day, Ms Kelly will be wearing headwear by Canberra milliner Christine Waring and a feminine cut suit by Australian designer Bianca Spender.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
