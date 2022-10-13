New Canberra Racing chairman Les Boag has vowed to secure the long-term future of the racing industry in the ACT.
The official has stepped into the role during a turbulent period, racing facing a number of challenges both within and beyond the territory's borders.
Chief among them are the Greens calls to remove government funding for the racing industry. Thoroughbred Park is set to receive $41 million over the next five years.
Boag is quick to highlight the total amount the sport contributes to government coffers, the point of consumption tax set to raise around $100 million throughout that period.
The funding pales in comparison to the states, Racing NSW to receive more than $40 million in government funding this year.
The nature of the memorandum of understanding in the ACT has also meant funding is determined by the government of the time and not as a portion of gambling tax revenue as is the case in other states.
It's a situation Boag is determined to change, the official eager to work with both the Labor and Liberal parties to establish a long-term agreement and ensure Canberra Racing is guaranteed a share of point of consumption tax revenue each year.
"Both the Labor and Liberal parties have said they support us," Boag said. "We get the lowest percentage of funding back from all the revenue the government receives from racing of any jurisdiction.
"The people of the ACT pay the most in what they contribute through the point of consumption tax but we get the least back.
"We appreciate that Labor and Liberal are both strongly supporting our right to have a fair share. That's what's important, that we get a fair share of the funding."
Beyond funding, the Canberra racing industry is facing a trainer exodus as numerous factors combine to force them interstate.
The likes of Matthew Dale and Luke Pepper have moved to NSW as rising workers compensation bills have made remaining in the ACT unsustainable.
Restrictions on Canberra trainers contesting the lucrative highway handicaps in Sydney have also contributed to the exodus.
Boag recognises it's a situation that must be resolved and he's eager to work with his counterparts in NSW to find a solution.
"I've been very fortunate owning stables, I know the trainers well," Boag said. "We're going to do all we can for them. We'll be doing what we can to look at workers compensation and entry into the highways.
"We will have to have conversations with Racing NSW. It might be Russell Balding the chair, it might be Pete V'landys the CEO. It will almost certainly be a combination of a range of different people."
Amid the headwinds, Boag has cause for optimism for the future.
Canberra Racing continue to move forward on a $1 billion development at the racecourse that it's hoped will guarantee the future of the industry.
It's a project officials are confident will have significant benefits for the community and they're eager to progress with the work.
"We want to improve the facilities for our members, we want to improve the stabling for our horses and we want to use the development to make big improvements.
"We're very keen on working with the government to achieve that. The location aligns with the corridor for the light rail and fits into the government's plans."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
