Questacon budget funding to counter fossil fuel money shortfall

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Science Minister, Ed Husic, said additional funding for Questacon would allow it to continue its important work around Australia. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A multi-million dollar investment in Questacon announced in this week's budget will plug a deficit forecast when contracts from two fossil fuel companies come to an end.

