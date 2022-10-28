Federal infrastructure officials have updated the estimated start and handover dates for the light rail extension from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park after doubts over the timing were raised in the ACT Legislative Assembly.
Senate estimates was told stage 2a of the project would commence in January 2024 after the completion of works to raise London Circuit.
The updated timeframe for completion of the line extension to Commonwealth Park is expected in January 2026.
Previously officials had said the completion was expected in 2026 without confirming if that meant early or late in the year.
Chris Steel, the ACT Transport Minister, cited current procurement processes for not earlier confirming the estimated competition date. That prompted the opposition to cast doubt over the timeline.
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee raised the prospect of no completion until 2030.
"The funding that's been announced for light rail stage 2a we see no detail. We know that there's going to be about $85 million and we know the start will be $15 million from the 2024-25 financial year and it will be spread across six years," she said earlier this week.
"There are so many questions about the timing of this funding announcement, including whether it is going to be 2030 by the time we'll see the completion of stage 2a."
Canberrans were warned this month of major traffic disruptions as building work began to raise London Circuit.
Initial works include construction of temporary traffic lights and a new bus lane at the northern side of Vernon Circle, along with a new footpath and pedestrian signals on City Hill between Constitution Avenue and Edinburgh Avenue to provide pedestrian links across the city during construction.
This week's federal budget confirmed the transport project will receive an additional $85.9 million from the federal government to help extend the light rail line to Commonwealth Park. The Commonwealth has already contributed $132.5 million through funding under the former Coalition government, taking the Commonwealth's contribution to Andrew Barr's signature project to $218.4 million.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.