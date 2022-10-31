A communications platform used by military personnel and public servants has been hit by a ransomware attack.
Hackers targeted the ForceNet service, which is run by an external provider, earlier this month.
Government officials said no data of serving or former military personnel appeared to have been compromised or stolen.
In an email to all staff on Monday, Defence secretary Greg Moriarty and Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell said the matter was being taken "very seriously".
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite publicly confirmed the cyber attack on Monday morning but stressed no Defence systems had been compromised.
"At this stage, there is no evidence that the data set has been breached - that's the data that this company holds on behalf of Defence," he said on ABC radio.
"Defence is taking this very seriously and that's why they've taken the prudent approach to notify all ADF personnel and they're suggesting considering changing passwords and moving to two-factor authentications."
The junior minister also confirmed personnel could reach out for additional support from IDCare - an identity theft support service - if they believe they've been affected.
The ForceNet platform is described as a "communications tool used to connect registered departmental and other authorised users within secure online communities".
- with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.