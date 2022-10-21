The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus pledges privacy penalties up to $50m following string of data breaches

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
October 21 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Companies could be slapped with penalties of up to $50 million for failing to protect personal data as the federal government looks to rush through tough new privacy powers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.