The logic is straight-forward. Say a company pays 25 per cent tax on its profits and then distributes the balance of the profit to shareholders as dividends. Those dividends are then taxed in the shareholders' hands as income. It amounts to double taxation and discourages investment in Australian shares. So, Paul Keating as treasurer gave the shareholders a "credit" for the 25 per cent tax already paid by the company against the shareholders' income-tax liability.