While politicians move on from last week's allegations of question time bullying, the agenda has moved back to cost of living, with another Reserve Bank rate rise predicted on Melbourne Cup Tuesday.
The bank is expected to hike rates up a further 25 or 50 basis points as inflation continues to surge.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the government is considering ways to reduce the impact of expected rises in energy costs.
This may include price caps.
Cyberware attacks have embarrassed and threatened major Australian companies like Optus and Medicare Private in the last few weeks, and now it is the government's turn.
An app used by the Australian Defence Force has been subject to a ransomware attack, worrying top bureaucrats.
Meanwhile, ACT prosecutors have confirmed they intend to run a retrial of Bruce Lehrmann, who is accused of raping Brittany Higgins in Parliament House. Lehrmann denies the charges.
Chief Justice McCallum has pencilled in a potential retrial in the ACT Supreme Court beginning February 20.
NSW koalas are facing a tough time, with suggestions they will be extinct by 2050.
It is time to put the iconic species before humans, the Newcastle Herald has argued in an editorial.
But there is some positive news on the animal front.
Rescue pooch Peggy Weggy Woo Button Face and her best mate Ollie Wollie Woo recently "married" in the Northern Territory.
The happy couple's "pawrents" are hoping to increase the adoption-rate of rescue dogs, and took a chance on the nuptials after Peggy Weggy was diagnosed with a terminal illness.
And as a bonus, a team of veterinary heroes have saved the life of a baby gorilla at Mogo Wildlife Park.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
