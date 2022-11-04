Soon after finishing a Masters degree, Smith got a job as field archaeologist at the Northern Territory Museum in Darwin where his brief was "to engage in the field survey and excavation of Aboriginal and Macassan sites". By the beginning of 1982 he was keen to move his base to Alice Springs for the Red Centre had got in his blood. Mike was fascinated by the mysterious world captured in Songs of Central Australia by the anthropologist T G H Strehlow and in the writings of Baldwin Spencer and Frank Gillen. He realised that "there was a rich, exotic Aboriginal cultural and political system out there. Central Australia is where I wanted to be."