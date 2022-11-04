The Canberra Times
'Hooked on Australian work': Australian archaeologist Mike Smith dies

By Tom Griffiths
November 5 2022 - 4:30am
Dr Mike Smith in action. Picture by Peter Eve

Mike Smith, a great Australian archaeologist, died in Canberra on October 16. His family announced that "he put down his tools and hung up his hat." A week before his death Mike was walking his beloved dog, writing a scientific paper, riding around Lake Burley Griffin, converting cabbage from his garden into kimchi and no doubt cooking his famed custard tarts. He was a warm, witty, generous and deeply learned scholar and scientist whose research and fieldwork changed the way Australians understand the recent and deep past of their continent.

