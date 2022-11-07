Pro chefs are known for being cowboy eaters. When my mate Scottie Pickett suggested we eat my kimchi dumplings with Thai chilli jam, I was convinced it was a tragic white man move, but even more annoying is that it worked so well. I should have known sweet and shrimpy would be great friends of pork and kimchi. However, please go to the effort of finding a respected Thai brand of chilli jam from an Asian grocer or it might not be an adventure worth having. Also, if the steam-fry method seems too difficult for you, you can simply boil the dumplings (they are ready when they float).