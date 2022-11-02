The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

John Warhurst | Return of Islamic State families shows compassion we need to see more

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
November 2 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The return of the Islamic State families to Australia from Syria is highly political and sensitive; but it is what a compassionate nation should do. They are Australian citizens and human beings; and they are our responsibility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.