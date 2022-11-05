TP Dynamics have unveiled the first stage of their plans for a residential precinct on a parcel of land to be sold off by Yowani Country Club.
Community consultation has opened on four residential buildings with 312 dwellings between them, and one building entirely for commercial use.
The 8.66-hectare site fronts Northbourne Avenue, and in later stages will be developed to house between 800 and 1000 dwellings, eventually accommodating between 3000 and 5000 people.
Yowani Country Club first announced its plans in 2017, as the need to diversify its revenue streams became more apparent.
The agreements for the sale of the first parcel of land to TP Dynamics are in place, with settlement due to take place next year.
Yowani will use the funds to construct a new clubhouse on land being acquired from the ACT government, and to realign the golf course with the new clubhouse.
TP Dynamics development manager Lindsay Hunter described the agreement between Yowani and TP Dynamics as a "win-win" for both parties.
"This also involves a transformational change for the Yowani Country Club ... it involves relocating their club premises over to the western side of Sullivan's Creek and involves a transformational change of the golf course as well, still maintaining an 18-hole golf course," he said.
The works on the clubhouse have not yet been proposed.
"This site has been significantly consulted over many years, with the city and gateway framework, the ACT planning strategy,"Mr Hunter said.
"There's been very little objection to this development, because it doesn't impact Downer, it really is a whole new precinct on the western side of Northbourne Avenue."
Two six-storey residential buildings designed by AMC Architects, known as Building A, will include 75 apartments each, and a combined basement parking across two levels.
Building B will be a mix of 94 apartments and townhouses, with two levels of basement parking, designed by Cox Architecture.
Another building (Building F), designed by FMB Architects, will reserve the ground floor for a café, small scale supermarket and the waste management facility for the entire precinct.
Approximately 68 apartments will be built on top, with two levels of basement parking.
Building H, the final four-storey building, will be located close to the light rail, and be reserved for commercial use.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
