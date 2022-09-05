The Canberra Times
Purdon Planning preparing development application for Yowani Country Club residential development

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:45am
Yowani Country Club wants to redevelop and add up to 1000 units. Pictures ACM and supplied

Yowani Country Club is set to make the next step in a development process that could result in up to 1000 dwellings built on the eastern edge of its golf course.

