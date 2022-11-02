The Canberra Times
Cassius Turvey: Mourners gather in Canberra over alleged murder of young Indigenous boy, as part of 'national day of action'

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated November 2 2022 - 9:11am, first published 9:10am
Leah House said growing old is a 'privilege' for First Nations Australians. Pciture by Keegan Carroll

Hundreds of Canberrans attending a vigil for Indigenous boy Cassius Turvey have been told growing old is a "privilege" for First Nations Australians.

