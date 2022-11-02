The Canberra Times
Antony Catalano's View Media Group acquires apartments and developments marketing and tech company AD Group

November 2 2022 - 1:05pm
AD Group co-founders Jordy Catalano and Tom Hywood. Picture supplied

The View Media Group of Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz, co-owners of media company ACM, has confirmed the acquisition of another digital real estate innovator, the apartments and developments marketing technology outfit AD Group.

