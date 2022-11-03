The Canberra Times
Jason Clare says Workload Reduction Fund will help ease workload on 'burnt out' school teachers

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
November 4 2022 - 5:30am
Education Minister Jason Clare has unveiled a new plan to address a national teacher shortage. Picture by James Croucher

Strategies to reduce teacher workloads will be trialled as part of a national plan to tackle the causes of severe staff shortages in schools across the nation.

