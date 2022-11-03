The ACT government is exploring whether television gambling advertising can be banned in the territory.
Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury has directed the Justice and Community Safety Directorate to examine whether there is a way to restrict gambling advertising on Canberra televisions.
Mr Rattenbury said the ACT could potentially restrict betting advertisements by following a model that was introduced in South Australia.
Gambling advertising is banned on TV and radio in South Australia between 4pm to 7.30pm on weekdays. The restriction does not apply to advertising on dedicated sporting channels.
Broadcasting regulations are governed by the Commonwealth but South Australia was able to implement the restriction through its Gambling Administration Act which allows the liquor and gambling commissioner to prescribe advertising codes of practice.
"We're looking very closely at the South Australian model because it is demonstrating that there is potential for state and territory governments to intervene in this way and not rely just on Commonwealth regulation," Mr Rattenbury said.
"Clearly we need to look very carefully at constitutional issues and also as a territory to be consistent with Commonwealth legislation.
"There is a degree of technical legal detail we need to work our way through but certainly the South Australian model provides us with a potential pathway to clamp down on gambling advertising in the ACT."
Mr Rattenbury said he would like any ban in the ACT to extend beyond the 4pm to 7.30pm timeframe in place in South Australia.
When asked whether a complete ban could be considered, he said they would undertake consultation but noted it could present legal challenges.
"When you sit down and watch a sport event it is non-stop sports gaming advertising and parents, particularly, are really concerned about that," Mr Rattenbury said.
"I think there's scope to look at a broader application."
If the Justice and Community Safety Directorate is able to find a working model it will be presented to the territory government cabinet and this would be followed by community consultation.
There is no deadline for the directorate's investigation but Mr Rattenbury said if a viable model is found he would like to begin the process as quickly as possible.
He said he would definitely like for something to happen before the end of the parliamentary term, which will finish in October 2024.
At present, betting companies use the line "gamble responsibly" but the government will require companies to use one of seven new taglines. These include "Chances are you're about to lose", "You win some. You lose more", "What's gambling really costing you?" and "What are you really gambling with?".
The House of Representative's standing committee on social policy and legal affairs is also undertaking an inquiry into online gambling and its impacts.
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson is leading a campaign to have gambling advertising banned on Australian television. She has launched a petition to the parliamentary inquiry calling for the end of advertisements.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and the ACT Labor caucus have backed Dr Paterson's campaign.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
