ACT Labor backs campaign to end gambling advertisements on television

Chief Minister Andrew Barr and the ACT Labor caucus have backed a campaign to end gambling advertisements on Australian television.
The campaign, led by ACT Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson, calls for an end to the advertisements given the harm attributable to the gambling industry.
Dr Paterson said it was exciting her Labor colleagues had backed the push.
"This is a strong call for change to the federal parliament for legislative change and really speaks to the necessity of getting gambling ads out of our sport," Dr Paterson said.
Alliance for Gambling Reform chief executive Carol Bennett said the organisation stood with ACT Labor in gambling harm awareness week in support of the campaign.
"All Australians should be able to live their lives free from the harm caused by gambling, yet the relentless bombardment of sports gambling advertising designed to exploit us all, and especially our children needs to stop," Ms Bennett said.
Dr Paterson also pointed to recent polling conducted by a progressive think tank, the Australia Institute, which found 71 per cent of Australians supported banning gambling ads on television.
Dr Paterson's petition to end gambling advertising on television has so far attracted 611 signatures and closes on November 10.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
