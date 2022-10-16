The Canberra Times
ACT Labor backs campaign to end gambling advertisements on television

October 16 2022 - 1:00pm
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, whose Labor caucus has backed a push to ban gambling advertisements on television. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Chief Minister Andrew Barr and the ACT Labor caucus have backed a campaign to end gambling advertisements on Australian television.

