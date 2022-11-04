SouthFest in the Suburbs: celebrate Tuggers with 50 events and activities across 16 days

SouthFest used to be one big festival.
Now it's 50 events and activities held throughout the suburbs of Tuggeranong and spread across 16 days.
And it all kicks off on Saturday.
The festival celebrates life in Tuggeranong, sometimes maligned, often snubbed by those in power, but cherished by the people who live there.
And it also works to promote a greater sense of connectedness.
From November 5 to 20, there will be markets, music, sport, art, dance, the environment or just the community coming together.
Some of the events for the opening weekend include:
Gordon Community Day, a great day out for the whole family. Celebrating the Gordon Community Centre's fifth anniversary and the launch of Little Luxton Cafe. Gordon Community Centre, 110 Lewis Luxton Avenue,10am to 5pm on Saturday.
Wellbeing and Sustainable Family Day at the Diversity Hub in Kambah Activities include free garden tool sharpening and repair from the Tuggeranong Repair Cafe, kids craft and eco markets stall. Diversity Hub 8 Laidlaw Place, Kambah, 10.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday.
Mount Taylor Wellbeing Walk Meet at the Sulwood Drive carpark opposite Mannheim Street, Kambah at 10am on Saturday for the guided walk up the mountain with Sally Holliday from Landcare ACT's Wellbeing through Nature program
Southside Fringe Fest at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre from 7.30pm on Saturday. Live music and performances. This is a ticketed event and for adults only. Tickets are available here.
Vikings Group's Sunday Funday Get ready to take to the field and test your skills at more than 20 sports at Viking Park from 10am to 3pm on Sunday. It's a free fun day out for the whole family. There will be giveaways and vouchers on the day and showbags for the first 100 visitors. Viking Park is at 4 Amsinck St, Wanniassa.
The Markets Wanniassa Outdoors The popular Markets Wanniassa goes outdoors at the Wanniassa shops from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.
The full program of events is available on the SouthFest Facebook page or at southfest.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.