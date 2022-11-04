The ACT Scale Modellers' Society is holding its big scale modelling show Saturday and Sunday at UC High School on Baldwin Drive in Kaleen.
The Scale ACT show will feature beautifully detailed models of aircraft, cars, tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, Gundam, ships, figures, space and more.
More than 500 models are competing in different categories.
The show is open 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
There will also be a swap and sell, presentations, workshops and modelling products and books for sale.
Entry is $5 for adults, $2 for children and seniors or $10 for a family.
